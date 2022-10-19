Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Romania’s Constanța expanded under EUR 14.8 mln project
Oct 19, 2022
Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Romania’s Constanța expanded under EUR 14.8 mln project.
Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Constanța, a major seaside city in southeastern Romania, is being expanded under a project worth EUR 14.8 million. WeMat, a leading company in the commercial flooring segment on the real estate market, announced that it won the tender for delivering complete (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]