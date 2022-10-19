Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Romania’s Constanța expanded under EUR 14.8 mln project

Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Romania’s Constanța expanded under EUR 14.8 mln project. Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Constanța, a major seaside city in southeastern Romania, is being expanded under a project worth EUR 14.8 million. WeMat, a leading company in the commercial flooring segment on the real estate market, announced that it won the tender for delivering complete (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]