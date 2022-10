Bulgarian VC Firm Eleven Ventures Launches Three-Month Program For Startups

Bulgarian VC Firm Eleven Ventures Launches Three-Month Program For Startups. Eleven Ventures, the Bulgarian venture capital firm focused on pre-seed and seed investing in Southeastern Europe, on Wednesday (Oct 19) announced the launch of Eleven Alpha – a three-month program intended for entrepreneurs taking the first steps towards developing their own (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]