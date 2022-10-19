Romania to face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in UEFA U-21 Championship, co-hosted by RO and Georgia in 2023



Romania to face Spain, Ukraine and Croatia in UEFA U-21 Championship, co-hosted by RO and Georgia in 2023.

Romanian Under-21 football team learned its upcoming opponents for the group stage at UEFA U-21 Championship, pitting Octavian Popescu and co against Spain, Ukraine, and Croatia in Group B. The draw, announced by Romania's Ianis Hagi and Georgia's Alexander Iashvili, took place at Ateneul Român (...)