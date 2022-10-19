Foreign Investors Council Says Romania Needs Stable And Predictable Legal Framework To Boost Investments

Foreign Investors Council Says Romania Needs Stable And Predictable Legal Framework To Boost Investments. Representatives of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), an association that brings together the leading foreign-held investors in Romania, believe that authorities must work on a series of measures targeting the stability, predictability, transparency and clarity of the legal framework in order (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]