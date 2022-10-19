Climb Again and Kaufland Romania open a new climbing therapy center for children with disabilities

Climb Again and Kaufland Romania open a new climbing therapy center for children with disabilities. The Climb Again Association, with the support of Kaufland Romania, has set up the Climb Again Gruiu Centre, the third space in Romania where children and young people with various disabilities can receive therapy through sports and movement. Their two other centers are located in Bucharest and (...)