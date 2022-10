Euroins Romania Ends Q2 with RON1.52B Gross Written Premiums

Euroins Romania, the largest insurer in the country after City Insurance went bankrupt, ended the second quarter with RON1.52 billion in gross written premiums, an increase of 110% year-on-year, while the non-auto liability (RCA) segment saw a RON95 million premium volume, an increase of 239%