FAN Courier Invests Over EUR10M In Expanding FANbox Locker Network. FAN Courier, the leader of the courier services market in Romania, is investing over EUR10 million to develop the network of lockers countrywide through which the end customer will no longer depend on the courier’s daily schedule. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]