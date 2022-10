CBRE Romania: 2022 Sees Lowest Number Of Office Buildings Delivered In Last Five Years

CBRE Romania: 2022 Sees Lowest Number Of Office Buildings Delivered In Last Five Years. Only one additional project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, making 2022 the year with the lowest number of office buildings delivered over the last five years, according to CBRE Romania, the leader of the real estate consulting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]