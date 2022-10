iSense Solutions: Romania E-commerce Market Seen Growing 10% To EUR6.8B End-2022

iSense Solutions: Romania E-commerce Market Seen Growing 10% To EUR6.8B End-2022. Romania’s electronic commerce (ecommerce) market has continued to grow in 2022 mainly due to online buyers spending more money, as per a survey by iSense Solutions, which shows the market is expected to grow by 10% year-over-year and reach almost EUR6.8 billion at the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]