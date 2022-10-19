ROMGAZ And SOCAR Plan To Build Liquefied Natural Gas Plant At The Black Sea

ROMGAZ And SOCAR Plan To Build Liquefied Natural Gas Plant At The Black Sea. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier ROMGAZ (SNG.RO) on Wednesday (Oct 19) concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with SOCAR, the state-run oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which sets the basis of a new cooperation between the two companies, Romgaz announced in a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]