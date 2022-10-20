Survey: cost of "decent living" in Romania rose by 19.7% YoY in September

For September 2022, the value of the minimum consumption basket for a decent living for a family of two adults and two children in Romania is RON 8,659 (nearly EUR 2,000) per month, an increase of 19.7% YoY, according to the updated survey compiled by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation Romania and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]