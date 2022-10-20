Romanian deputies reject opposition's motion against interior minister Lucian Bode

Romanian deputies reject opposition's motion against interior minister Lucian Bode. Romania's Chamber of Deputies rejected on October 19, with 162 against 88 votes, a simple motion against the minister of internal affairs, Lucian Bode, filed by the opposition party USR. The signatory MPs asked Bode to resign "because he failed to reform the ministry." During the debate on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]