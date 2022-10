Romania's Romsilva ups wood production in 2022-2023

Romania's Romsilva ups wood production in 2022-2023. Romsilva, the state company that owns 48% of the country's forests (3.13 mln ha) and manages another 1 mln ha of private forests, decided to increase this year's wood production by 0.5 mln cubic meters to 10 mln cubic meters. The production will also be maintained at 10 mln cubic meters in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]