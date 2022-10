Romgaz, Socar explore LNG route through the Black Sea

Romgaz, Socar explore LNG route through the Black Sea. Romania's state-controlled gas company Romgaz announced on October 19 that it concluded in Bucharest a Memorandum of Understanding with its Azeri peer SOCAR "to set grounds of new cooperation between the two companies." The project is envisaged to consist of an LNG liquefaction plant, a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]