Romania's central bank: headline inflation pushed up above expectations by energy, food prices
Oct 20, 2022
Romania's central bank: headline inflation pushed up above expectations by energy, food prices.
The annual inflation rate in Romania would probably stick to an upward path until towards year-end, yet at a visibly slower pace, "thus climbing above the slightly decreasing values envisaged over the short time horizon by the latest medium-term forecast," according to the new assessment of the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]