Wiiw forecast for Eastern Europe: the worst is yet to come



Wiiw forecast for Eastern Europe: the worst is yet to come.

Higher-than-expected growth in many countries of the region in the first half of the year, thanks to a post-pandemic recovery, has led to a significant upwards revision of the forecast for 2022, but the picture for the rest of 2022 and 2023, however, is quite different, according to the Autumn (...)