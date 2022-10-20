BAT Romania donates 300 new special surveillance cameras to the Romanian Border Police

BAT Romania donates 300 new special surveillance cameras to the Romanian Border Police. The 300 surveillance cameras are added to the 250 donated last year by BAT 500 km of the border are now monitored with the cameras donated by BAT in the last two years In a joint effort to combat illicit traffic, BAT Romania donates 300 new special surveillance cameras to... The post BAT (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]