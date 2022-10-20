Superbet Group are announcing their new Chief People Officer: Shaun Conning was recruited from DAZN Group

The end of this year brings forth important changes for Superbet Group. Starting with November, Shaun Conning will be joining their team as Chief People Officer. Conning will coordinate the HR and organizational culture strategy of the company which has registered substantial growth over the (...)