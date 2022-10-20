Ballerina physicist who dances with robots is coming to the GoTech World event in Romania



Ballerina physicist who dances with robots is coming to the GoTech World event in Romania.

GoTech World, the largest IT & Digital event in Central and Eastern Europe taking place November 3-4 at Bucharest's Romexpo, Pavilion B1, has announced its featured speaker, one of the most exciting figures of the scientific and artistic worlds, Dr. Merritt Moore. Merritt is a (...)