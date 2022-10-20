New Romanian Govt. program to boost energy efficiency of at least 4,000 buildings

New Romanian Govt. program to boost energy efficiency of at least 4,000 buildings. The Romanian Government aims to improve the energy efficiency of at least 4,333 buildings through a new “Renovation Wave” program. The buildings in question will benefit from improved thermal insulation and rehabilitation. The budget for the new program amounts to RON 2.8 bln. About 2,700 of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]