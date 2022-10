Filip & Company Assists Alsendo In Acquiring Majority Stake In Innoship

Filip & Company Assists Alsendo In Acquiring Majority Stake In Innoship. Law firm Filip & Company assisted Polish company Alsendo owned by Abris Capital Partners, a private equity investor specialized in ESG transformation, with the acquisition of a majority stake in Innoship, a local startup offering fast delivery solutions for companies in the retail and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]