Central Bank: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate To Remain On An Upward Path Until End-2022

Central Bank: Romania's Annual Inflation Rate To Remain On An Upward Path Until End-2022. Romania's annual inflation rate will continue to increase until the end of 2022, thus rising above the values ​​estimated for the short term in the latest medium-term forecast, according to the minutes of the Executive Board meeting of the country's central (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]