Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sells 2009 painting for GBP 2.6 mln in London auction

Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sells 2009 painting for GBP 2.6 mln in London auction. Adrian Ghenie, a Romanian painting artist, fetched over GBP 2.6 million in a London auction for his 2009 art "Turning Point 1." The painting comes from a private collection and has been estimated at between GBP 2.2-GBP 2.8 million, News.ro reported. The private collection, which he presented (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]