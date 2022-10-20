Romanian artist Adrian Ghenie sells 2009 painting for GBP 2.6 mln in London auction
Oct 20, 2022
Adrian Ghenie, a Romanian painting artist, fetched over GBP 2.6 million in a London auction for his 2009 art "Turning Point 1." The painting comes from a private collection and has been estimated at between GBP 2.2-GBP 2.8 million, News.ro reported. The private collection, which he presented (...)
