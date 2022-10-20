Film director Anca Damian's first new-media project will be presented at Goethe Institute in Bucharest

Film director Anca Damian's first new-media project will be presented at Goethe Institute in Bucharest. In Search of Paradise A.R. is an augmented reality exhibition accompanying Anca Damian's latest feature film, The Island (2021). The exhibition can be visited at the Goethe Institute in Bucharest from Thursday, October 27 until Saturday, November 19, according to News.ro. After a festival tour (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]