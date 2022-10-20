 
October 20, 2022

Trade unionists members of the CNS Cartel Alfa protest in Bucharest dissatisfied with energy prices and impoverishment of the population. Hossu: If we don't see a solution to our requests soon, we'll return ten times more
Trade unionists members of the CNS Cartel Alfa protest in Bucharest dissatisfied with energy prices and impoverishment of the population. Hossu: If we don’t see a solution to our requests soon, we’ll return ten times more.

Trade unionists members of the CNS Cartel Alfa on Thursday have gathered to protest in Victoriei Square of Bucharest, dissatisfied with the high energy prices, the non-application of the Pay Law and the blocking of collective negotiations, announcing that if their requests are not fulfilled, (...)

Automotive Component Manufacturer Preh Set to Hire 150 People for Its Ghimbav Plant Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier for Porsche, Mercedes and Tesla, currently has 150 jobs available at its car components factory in Ghimbav, according to the County Employment Agency (AJOFM) Brasov.

Bearing Maker Timken Romania Sees Revenue Down 6.5% to RON460.6M in 2021 Bearing manufacturer Timken Romania, the local subsidiary of the US Timken group, posted RON460.6 million (EUR93.6 million) revenue in 2021, down about 6.5% from the RON492.6 million (EUR101.8 million) in 2020, Finance Ministry data (...)

Prime Minister advocates urgent expansion of natural gas network, to replace fuel oil as heating agent Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca advocated, on Thursday, at a video conference with the county prefects, the urgent expansion of the natural gas network, so that fuel oil is replaced as a heating agent. Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, specified that the transmission and distribution networks are (...)

Dendrio, Part Of Bittnet Group, Gets RON1.8M Loan From Banca Transilvania Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) on Thursday informed investors in a stock market report about a credit agreement concluded between Dendrio Solutions, an IT&C integrator part of Bittnet Group, and lender Banca Transilvania.

Finance Ministry Raises RON398M From Banks On Oct 20 Romania's finance ministry on Thursday (Oct 20) reopened a bond issue due in 2026 and borrowed RON398 million from banks, below the planned level of RON400 million, at an annual average yield of 9.47%.

GapMinder Invests In OutThink, A Cybersecurity Human Risk Management Platform GapMinder, a venture capital fund investing in technology companies created in Romania and Central Europe, said it invested in OutThink, a cybersecurity SaaS platform that identifies, understands and manages human risk, company representatives said in a (...)

Romania Approves Acquisition Of 20 Electric Trains In EUR184M Deal The Romanian Government has approved a substantiation note regarding the acquisition by the Ministry of Transport of 20 inter-regional electric trains (RE-IR2) for passengers, a deal worth almost EUR184 million (VAT included) funded both from the EU’s Resilience Facility and the state (...)

 


