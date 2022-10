CTP Finalizes Warehouse In Stefanesti-Afumati For Online Supermarket Sezamo

CTP Finalizes Warehouse In Stefanesti-Afumati For Online Supermarket Sezamo. Logistics and industrial space developer CTP has finalized the warehouse within the CTPark Bucharest North for online retailer Sezamo, part of Czech group Rohlik. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]