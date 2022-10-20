PM Ciuca: Pensioners’ income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023

PM Ciuca: Pensioners’ income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023. Pensioners’ income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023 Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday. At the end of a working visit to Dolj County he said that pensioners “do not deserve to bear this burden of inflation on their shoulders.” “We have discussed the subject and,... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]