Dutch Parliament resolution: The Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. PM Ciuca: We are not worried at all



Dutch Parliament resolution: The Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. PM Ciuca: We are not worried at all.

The Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution stipulating that the Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, announced Thursday, in a statement for AGERPRES, the Dutch MEP Sophie in’T Veld, the coordinator of the Renew group in the Committee on Civil (...)