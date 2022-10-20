Dutch Parliament resolution: The Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. PM Ciuca: We are not worried at all
Oct 20, 2022
Dutch Parliament resolution: The Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. PM Ciuca: We are not worried at all.
The Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution stipulating that the Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, announced Thursday, in a statement for AGERPRES, the Dutch MEP Sophie in’T Veld, the coordinator of the Renew group in the Committee on Civil (...)
