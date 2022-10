Dendrio, Part Of Bittnet Group, Gets RON1.8M Loan From Banca Transilvania

Dendrio, Part Of Bittnet Group, Gets RON1.8M Loan From Banca Transilvania. Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) on Thursday informed investors in a stock market report about a credit agreement concluded between Dendrio Solutions, an IT&C integrator part of Bittnet Group, and lender Banca Transilvania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]