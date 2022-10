GapMinder Invests In OutThink, A Cybersecurity Human Risk Management Platform

GapMinder Invests In OutThink, A Cybersecurity Human Risk Management Platform. GapMinder, a venture capital fund investing in technology companies created in Romania and Central Europe, said it invested in OutThink, a cybersecurity SaaS platform that identifies, understands and manages human risk, company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]