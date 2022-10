Romania Approves Acquisition Of 20 Electric Trains In EUR184M Deal

Romania Approves Acquisition Of 20 Electric Trains In EUR184M Deal. The Romanian Government has approved a substantiation note regarding the acquisition by the Ministry of Transport of 20 inter-regional electric trains (RE-IR2) for passengers, a deal worth almost EUR184 million (VAT included) funded both from the EU’s Resilience Facility and the state (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]