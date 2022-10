Antitrust Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Derpan Galati By Golden Foods Snacks

Antitrust Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Derpan Galati By Golden Foods Snacks. Romania’s Competition Council has authorized a transaction whereby Golden Foods Snacks, a producer of salty snacks, seeds, peanuts and dehydrated fruits, is acquiring the company Derpan Galati, a bakery and pastry producer founded by brothers Valentin and Emil Ancuta in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]