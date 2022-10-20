Prime Minister advocates urgent expansion of natural gas network, to replace fuel oil as heating agent

Prime Minister advocates urgent expansion of natural gas network, to replace fuel oil as heating agent. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca advocated, on Thursday, at a video conference with the county prefects, the urgent expansion of the natural gas network, so that fuel oil is replaced as a heating agent. Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, specified that the transmission and distribution networks are (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]