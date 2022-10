Automotive Component Manufacturer Preh Set to Hire 150 People for Its Ghimbav Plant

Automotive component manufacturer Preh Romania, a supplier for Porsche, Mercedes and Tesla, currently has 150 jobs available at its car components factory in Ghimbav, according to the County Employment Agency (AJOFM) Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]