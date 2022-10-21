GTC completes EUR 3.5 mln refurbishment of iconic office complex City Gate in Bucharest

GTC completes EUR 3.5 mln refurbishment of iconic office complex City Gate in Bucharest. GTC, one of the leading real estate companies in Central and Eastern Europe, completed the City Gate Complex refurbishment project following an investment of EUR 3.5 mln. The project started in 2021 and targeted two major directions for investment and implementation: common and leasable areas. (...)