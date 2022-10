German car parts producer Mühlhoff opens subsidiary in Romania

German producer of components for the automotive industry Mühlhoff, with an annual business of around EUR 100 mln and employing over 400, entered the Romanian market with its own subsidiary. The company established its headquarters in Săcele, Brașov county, according to the decision published in