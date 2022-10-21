Romania's consumer protection body closes temporarily 35 of 302 Mega Image stores checked

Romania's consumer protection body closes temporarily 35 of 302 Mega Image stores checked. Romania's consumer protection body ANPC has been carrying out, since the beginning of October, a large series of checks among the stores of the Mega Image chain. So far, 305 stores have been controlled, out of over 800 owned by the retail chain operated by the Dutch retailer Delhaize in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]