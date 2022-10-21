FIC releases new Business Sentiment Index: Investors’ perception of the economic environment in Romania is moderately optimistic

FIC releases new Business Sentiment Index: Investors’ perception of the economic environment in Romania is moderately optimistic. The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) published the results of the latest edition of the Business Sentiment Index (BSI) held in September 2022. The answers show that, despite the current challenges (inflation, energy market crisis and utility prices, geopolitical context, supply chain (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]