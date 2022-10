Cegeka Romania Projects EUR48M Turnover in 2022, Up around 28% YOY

Cegeka Romania Projects EUR48M Turnover in 2022, Up around 28% YOY. Cegeka Romania, the local subsidiary of the Belgian company of the same name, expects turnover to rise by around 28% in 2022, to EUR48 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]