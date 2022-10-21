The Romanian brand Sofiaman to celebrate 25 years of activity on the local retail market reaching a network of 19 stores nationwide



From 6 employees 25 years ago, Sofiaman has reached a number of 186 employees in 2022 Last year, the company’s turnover reached a value of almost 5 million euros So far, 8 million products have been created under the Sofiaman signature The company owns 19 own stores in 11 cities... The post The (...)