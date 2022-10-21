 
October 21, 2022

Workspace Studio: Companies invest in green spaces, terraces and generous socializing and relaxation areas
Workspace Studio: Companies invest in green spaces, terraces and generous socializing and relaxation areas.

Average investment in office design projects: 350,000 Euros Business of 10 million euros in the first 9 months of the year Workspace Studio, a company specialized in high-quality office design which became a Certified Dealer of the MillerKnoll group in Romania in June, recorded a turnover of 10 (...)

Golden Foods Snacks Acquires Croissant Maker Derpan Galati Golden Foods Snacks, a group held by the Mitzalis Family, has acquired Galati-based bakery and pastry producer Derpan owned by the Ancuta Family.

CEC Bank: Six In Ten Romanians Say Their Financial Situation Worsened In 2022 Six out of ten Romanians say their financial situation has worsened compared to last year and future expectations are not optimistic either, as per CEC Bank’s quarterly financial Barometer developed in partnership with banking comparison maker (...)

Romania's Simona Halep suspended for testing positive at US Open: Today begins the hardest match of my life Romanian tennis star and former WTA number one Simona Halep (31) has been provisionally suspended from tennis competitions after testing positive for a prohibited substance at the US Open in August. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) made the announcement on Friday, October 21, (...)

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON73.1M Term Deposit With Eximbank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON73.1 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Oct (...)

Orsova Shipyard Seeks To Pay Out Over RON6M In Dividends At 13% Yield The Board of Directors of Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) included on the agenda of the General Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders due on Nov 24 the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON6.05 million from the profit reconstituted by transferring the amount from the (...)

Prime Minister Ciuca, on accession to Schengen area: Romania has proven that is ready Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in Arad that Romania is ready to join the Schengen Area having proven that by managing the border influx of more than 2,700,000 Ukrainians safely, adding that that is not the only reason. “Romania has proven, practically, there are over 2,700,000 (...)

Simona Halep tests positive for Roxadustat: Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed Romania’s best tennis player Simona Halep announced on Friday, on her Instagram page, that she tested positive, at an anti-doping control, for a substance called Roxadustat. “Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for (...)

 


