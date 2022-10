Nuclearelectrica Benefits From The Issuer Market Maker Services Provided By BRK Financial Group

Nuclearelectrica Benefits From The Issuer Market Maker Services Provided By BRK Financial Group. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), listed on the Bucharest Stick Exchange since 2013, will benefit from the issuer's market-making services provided by BRK Financial Group, starting October 21, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]