ALRO Group Welcomes Government’s Decision To Adopt Measure To Compensate Indirect Emissions Costs Embedded In Energy Price

ALRO Group Welcomes Government’s Decision To Adopt Measure To Compensate Indirect Emissions Costs Embedded In Energy Price. ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, welcomes the adoption of the Emergency Ordinance on compensating the indirect emissions costs embedded in the electricity (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]