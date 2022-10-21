Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Snagov Monastery in autumn colors

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Snagov Monastery in autumn colors. The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]