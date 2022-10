Romania, among top 20 most important economic partners of Germany’s Bavaria

Romania, among top 20 most important economic partners of Germany’s Bavaria. Romania is ranked among the top 20 most important world economic partners of the German land of Bavaria, with trade between the two sides having increased by 9% in the first eight months of 2022, according to data with the Federal Statistical Office of Germany – Destatis. “According to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]