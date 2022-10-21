Dr. Max Group Signs Agreement To Acquire Gedeon Richter’s Retail And Wholesale Operations In Romania

Dr.Max Group, the leading pharmacy chain in Central Europe, held by Czech investment fund Penta Investments, signed an agreement for the acquisition of retail and distribution operations of Gedeon Richter in Romania, as per data provided on Friday (Oct 21) by the officials of the Bucharest