Nuclearelectrica Makes RON73.1M Term Deposit With EximbankNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON73.1 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Oct (...)
Orsova Shipyard Seeks To Pay Out Over RON6M In Dividends At 13% YieldThe Board of Directors of Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) included on the agenda of the General Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders due on Nov 24 the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON6.05 million from the profit reconstituted by transferring the amount from the (...)
Astra Film Festival offers online access to 41 documentary filmsThe Astra Film International Documentary Film Festival in Sibiu continues online until October 30, at 11:59 p.m., time during which anyone in Romania can see 41 of the films in the official Astra Film Festival 2022 selection. A ticket for watching a film costs 20 lei, and a subscription for... (...)