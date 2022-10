868,000 Sqm of Industrial and Logistics Space Leased in Romania in Jan-Sep

A total of 868,000 square meters of industrial and logistics space were leased in Romania in the first nine months of the year, almost double as many as in the year-ago period and already more than the entire 2021, data from real estate consulting company CBRE Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]