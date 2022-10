Black Friday’s 12th edition in Romania: more mature customers

Black Friday’s 12th edition in Romania: more mature customers. Leading online and offline Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which also operates a marketplace, is launching a one-month discount campaign starting October 27 - a week after its rival Flanco kicked off a ten-day Black Friday event. EvoMAG will launch a similar one-month campaign a day later, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]