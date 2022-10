Romanian developer plans AC by Marriott hotel in Brasov

Romanian developer plans AC by Marriott hotel in Brasov. Local developer Urban Invest will build the first hotel under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand in Romania, in the mountain city of Brasov, Ziarul Financiar reported. It will be the second hotel outside Bucharest to operate under the Marriott badge after a real estate developer began building a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]